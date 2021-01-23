Saturday Scoreboard — January 23, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the local area:

NBA

Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110

USHL

Stampede 4, Omaha 1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 85, North Dakota 74

Winona State 87, Augustana 82

USD 84, Western Illinois 74

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 66, North Dakota 44

Concordia-St. Paul 64, USF 50

USD 61, Western Illinois 56

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 61, Huron 32

Baltic 61, Parkston 45

Bennett County 51, Philip 48

Beresford 49, Chester 47

Bison 84, Jones County 58

Canistota 74, White River 65

Chamberlain 67, Viborg-Hurley 64

Corsica/Stickney 52, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Custer 57, Stanley County 48

Dakota Valley 86, Sioux Valley 73

DeSmet 64, Platte-Geddes 51

Dell Rapids 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Garretson 65, Gayville-Volin 47

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Menno 45

Hanson 73, Lyman 41

Howard 52, Aberdeen Christian 47

Ipswich 48, James Valley Christian 34

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 44

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Colman-Egan 47

Rapid City Central 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Freeman 17

Sisseton 72, Florence/Henry 66

St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 45

Wall 51, New Underwood 40

Waubay/Summit 47, Leola/Frederick 44

Winnebago, Neb. 73, Lower Brule 64

Yankton 64, Sturgis Brown 15

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 52, Huron 46

Beresford 65, Chester 34

Bowman County, N.D. 54, Belle Fourche 46

Brandon Valley 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42

Castlewood 75, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Custer 65, Stanley County 43

Dell Rapids 39, Elk Point-Jefferson 36

Dell Rapids St. Mary 25, Arlington 24

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21

James Valley Christian 43, Ipswich 42

Lower Brule 66, Winnebago, Neb. 38

Lyman 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 19

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Britton-Hecla 29

Northwestern 44, Wilmot 37

Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Central 38

Sturgis Brown 38, Yankton 29

Wall 42, New Underwood 29

Waubay/Summit 66, Leola/Frederick 23

Webster 64, Milbank 52

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Potter County 41

Alcester-Hudson 52, Centerville 47

Colome 62, Gayville-Volin 28

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Marty Indian 33

Scotland 60, Burke 52

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Avon 44

Corsica/Stickney 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

Newell 57, Faith 56, OT

Timber Lake 77, Lemmon 52

Edgemont 52, Hay Springs, Neb. 50

