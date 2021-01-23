Saturday Scoreboard — January 23, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A red-hot second half was not enough to overcome a 12 point halftime deficit for the Augustana men’s basketball team in an 87-82 loss to Winona State Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings were trailing by seven points with 3:07 remaining in the game when Dylan LeBrun made back-to-back 3-point baskets to lift the Vikings’ momentum. However, each time he made a trey, preseason South Division NSIC Player of the Year, Kevion Taylor answered LeBrun’s bucket.