Saturday Scoreboard — January 2, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

USHL HOCKEY

Fargo Force 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

#17 Iowa State 34, #25 Oregon 17

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USD 93, Denver 54

Augustana 74, MSU Moorhead 69

USF 64, University of Mary 60

Northern State 66, Wayne State 62

DWU 80, Doane 73

Briar Cliff 94, Mount Marty 75

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USD 87, Denver 47

Augustana 83, MSU Moorhead 65

Northern State 77, Wayne State 53

Briar Cliff 78, Mount Marty 53

DWU 80, Doane 42

USF vs. MSU Moorhead – Canceled

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 70, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 52

Aberdeen Christian 72, Britton-Hecla 29

Canistota 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 61, OT

Centerville 54, Colome 42

Deubrook 60, Wilmot 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 89, White River 72

Estelline/Hendricks 51, James Valley Christian 38

Flandreau 65, Castlewood 51

Gregory 72, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

Harrisburg 81, Douglas 61

Huron 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58

Lemmon 46, Belle Fourche 33

Potter County 74, Leola/Frederick 50

Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Warner 43

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, Iowa 65, Canton 46

St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 50, Florence/Henry 41

Sioux Valley 49, Tea Area 48

Western Christian, Iowa 65, Dell Rapids 64

Dakota Valley 89, Fargo Davies, N.D. 65

Platte-Geddes 42, Sisseton 27

Lower Brule 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 63

Madison 55, Lakota Tech 25

Parkston 45, Kimball/White Lake 30

West Central 52, Custer 41

Winner 58, Lennox 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 68, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 66, OT

Aberdeen Christian 32, Britton-Hecla 30

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gregory 25

Belle Fourche 36, Wall 34

Beresford 46, Parker 33

Centerville 39, Colome 35

Florence/Henry 59, Milbank 28

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 61, Harding County 48

Hill City 66, Chamberlain 50

Lakota Tech 71, Langford 22

Mitchell 67, Brandon Valley 62

Mobridge-Pollock 45, Sully Buttes 40

Newell 69, McIntosh 20

Pierre 56, Watertown 47

Potter County 59, Leola/Frederick 40

Rapid City Stevens 48, Rapid City Central 46

Sturgis Brown 60, Lead-Deadwood 27

Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 32

Viborg-Hurley 55, Dakota Valley 53

Winner 69, Parkston 40

Kimball/White Lake 43, Lower Brule 32

Madison 34, Custer 23

White River 62, West Central 60

