Saturday Scoreboard — January 2, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
USHL HOCKEY
Fargo Force 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
#17 Iowa State 34, #25 Oregon 17
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 93, Denver 54
Augustana 74, MSU Moorhead 69
USF 64, University of Mary 60
Northern State 66, Wayne State 62
DWU 80, Doane 73
Briar Cliff 94, Mount Marty 75
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 87, Denver 47
Augustana 83, MSU Moorhead 65
Northern State 77, Wayne State 53
Briar Cliff 78, Mount Marty 53
DWU 80, Doane 42
USF vs. MSU Moorhead – Canceled
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 70, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 52
Aberdeen Christian 72, Britton-Hecla 29
Canistota 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 61, OT
Centerville 54, Colome 42
Deubrook 60, Wilmot 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 89, White River 72
Estelline/Hendricks 51, James Valley Christian 38
Flandreau 65, Castlewood 51
Gregory 72, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47
Harrisburg 81, Douglas 61
Huron 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58
Lemmon 46, Belle Fourche 33
Potter County 74, Leola/Frederick 50
Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Warner 43
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, Iowa 65, Canton 46
St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 50, Florence/Henry 41
Sioux Valley 49, Tea Area 48
Western Christian, Iowa 65, Dell Rapids 64
Dakota Valley 89, Fargo Davies, N.D. 65
Platte-Geddes 42, Sisseton 27
Lower Brule 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 63
Madison 55, Lakota Tech 25
Parkston 45, Kimball/White Lake 30
West Central 52, Custer 41
Winner 58, Lennox 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 68, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 66, OT
Aberdeen Christian 32, Britton-Hecla 30
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gregory 25
Belle Fourche 36, Wall 34
Beresford 46, Parker 33
Centerville 39, Colome 35
Florence/Henry 59, Milbank 28
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 61, Harding County 48
Hill City 66, Chamberlain 50
Lakota Tech 71, Langford 22
Mitchell 67, Brandon Valley 62
Mobridge-Pollock 45, Sully Buttes 40
Newell 69, McIntosh 20
Pierre 56, Watertown 47
Potter County 59, Leola/Frederick 40
Rapid City Stevens 48, Rapid City Central 46
Sturgis Brown 60, Lead-Deadwood 27
Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 32
Viborg-Hurley 55, Dakota Valley 53
Winner 69, Parkston 40
Kimball/White Lake 43, Lower Brule 32
Madison 34, Custer 23
White River 62, West Central 60