Saturday Scoreboard – January 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around area here:

NFL PLAYOFFS

Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Bills 47, Patriots 17

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 80, Denver 62

USD 105, Omaha 70

Augustana 80, U-Mary 59

Northern State 80, USF 72

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 87, Denver 43

USD 68, Omaha 45

Augustana 83, U-Mary 75

Northern State 60, USF 59

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Augustana 39, SMSU 6

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Burke 63, Gayville-Volin 42

Chamberlain 69, Bon Homme 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Scotland 42

Great Plains Lutheran 61, North Central Co-Op 25

Herreid/Selby Area 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 26

Hill City 59, Sundance, Wyo. 56

Kimball/White Lake 48, Avon 35

Mitchell 69, Pierre 54

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Watertown 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Yankton 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 53

Tea Area 54, Aberdeen Central 51

281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54

James Valley Christian 63, Highmore-Harrold 40

Wessington Springs 73, Iroquois/Doland 52

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Jones County Invite

Fifth Place

Kadoka Area 41, Colome 34

Third Place

Stanley County 46, Philip 37

Redfield Pheasant Shoot Out

Belle Fourche 53, Northwestern 42

Little Wound 59, Florence/Henry 55

Sacred Heart Hoops Classic

Rapid City Christian 66, Newcastle, Wyo. 36

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 55, Lakota Tech 41

West River Tournament

Fifth Place

Wall 56, Moorcroft, Wyo. 26

Seventh Place

Newell 50, Edgemont 23

Third Place

Upton, Wyo. 52, New Underwood 36

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 58, Chamberlain 47

Brandon Valley 54, Douglas 22

Burke 49, Gayville-Volin 39

Dupree 47, Lemmon 38

Hill City 49, Sundance, Wyo. 14

Scotland 38, Freeman Academy/Marion 19

Sioux Falls Christian 44, Watertown 40

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Huron 45

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Yankton 33

Tea Area 53, Aberdeen Central 46

Dakota Valley Conference Classic

Arlington 46, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 34

Castlewood 46, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Minn. 32

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 42

Colman-Egan 63, Pipestone, Minn. 54

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 25

Estelline/Hendricks 53, Ortonville, Minn. 32

Lake Preston 54, Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 48

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49, Benson, Minn. 20

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Highmore-Harrold 45

Hanson 64, Wolsey-Wessington 47

Lakota Tech 43, Florence/Henry 41

Lennox 44, Deubrook 43

Parkston 42, St. Thomas More 38

Viborg-Hurley 49, Ethan 38

Winner 55, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40

Sacred Heart Hoops Classic

Newcastle, Wyo. 58, Rapid City Christian 45

Rapid City Central 53, Campbell County, Wyo. 39

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 66, Pine Ridge 8

West River Tournament

Fifth Place

Hot Springs 47, Moorcroft, Wyo. 40

Seventh Place

Newell 54, Oelrichs 36

