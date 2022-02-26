SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the state:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Rapid City Stevens 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 84, Huron 68
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Pierre 55
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Rapid City Central 42
Yankton 69, Sturgis Brown 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Huron 58, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51
Pierre 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Rapid City Stevens 43, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Central 25
Yankton 53, Sturgis Brown 52
SDHSAA Playoffs
SoDak Qualifier
Class A
Region 1
Florence/Henry 59, Webster 40