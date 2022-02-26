SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the state:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Rapid City Stevens 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 84, Huron 68

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Pierre 55

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Rapid City Central 42

Yankton 69, Sturgis Brown 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Huron 58, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51

Pierre 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Rapid City Stevens 43, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Central 25

Yankton 53, Sturgis Brown 52

SDHSAA Playoffs

SoDak Qualifier

Class A

Region 1

Florence/Henry 59, Webster 40