SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area this Saturday.
USHL
Lumberjacks 6, Stampede 2
FCS QUARTERFINALS
SDSU 23, Villanova 12
NDSU 45, USD 17
NAIA SEMIFINALS
Northwestern (Iowa) 35, Georgetown (Ky.) 10
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 84, Bemidji State 68
SDSU 79, Wichita State 69
USD 78, CSU Bakersfield 73
USF 85, Concordia-St. Paul 59
Winona State 62, Augustana 58
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Concorida-St. Paul 63, USF 39
Northern State 81, Bemidji State 61
SDSU 78, Northern Iowa 59
Winona State 53, Augustana 44
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 64, Menno 39
Chester 55, Garretson 34
Estelline-Hendricks 63, Sioux Falls Lutheran 33
Faith 78, Kadoka Area 45
Great Plains Lutheran 72, Northland Lutheran, Wis. 36
Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 52
Hot Springs 79, Alliance, Neb. 53
Ipswich 57, Hitchcock-Tulare 48
Jones County 44, Highmore-Harrold 40
Leola-Frederick High School 58, Langford 28
Little Wound 77, Crow Creek Tribal School 50
Lower Brule 76, Marty Indian 41
Madison 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 59
Milbank 63, Lennox 54
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Sisseton 33
Parker 54, McCook Central-Montrose 51
Pierre T F Riggs High School 53, Rapid City Central 43
Platte-Geddes 64, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 29
Ponca, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 19
Rapid City Christian 87, Douglas 43
Rapid City Stevens 54, Aberdeen Central 39
Red Cloud 66, Hill City 63
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Santee, Neb. 95, Flandreau Indian 28
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38
Sioux Valley 69, Clark-Willow Lake 36
St. Thomas More 59, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Todd County 58, Chamberlain 56
Wall 77, Edgemont 17
Webster 58, Warner 56
St. Thomas More 59, Buffalo, Wyo. 56
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 54, Rapid City Stevens 50
Alcester-Hudson 60, Menno 32
Alliance, Neb. 53, Hot Springs 26
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 44, Platte-Geddes 29
Campbell County, Wyo. 62, St. Thomas More 33
Chamberlain 48, Todd County 43
Corsica/Stickney 48, Colome 11
Crow Creek Tribal School 59, Little Wound 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 69, Madison 45
Faith 48, Kadoka Area 42
Garretson 55, Chester 51
Great Plains Lutheran 66, Northland Lutheran, Wis. 22
Hanson 59, Ethan 56
Harding County 68, Lead-Deadwood 20
Highmore-Harrold 40, Jones County 16
Hitchcock-Tulare 53, Ipswich 40
Lennox 52, Milbank 39
Leola-Frederick High School 41, Langford 37
Lower Brule 60, Marty Indian 54
McCook Central-Montrose 51, Parker 34
Newell 60, Bison 40
Pierre T F Riggs High School 51, Rapid City Central 39
Ponca, Neb. 43, Irene-Wakonda 28
Rapid City Christian 62, Douglas 31
Red Cloud 78, Hill City 51
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Santee, Neb. 64, Flandreau Indian 41
Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22
Sioux Valley 58, Clark-Willow Lake 44
Sisseton 64, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Wall 60, Edgemont 19
Warner 61, Webster 36
Buffalo, Wyo. 62, St. Thomas More 33