SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area this Saturday.

USHL
Lumberjacks 6, Stampede 2

FCS QUARTERFINALS
SDSU 23, Villanova 12
NDSU 45, USD 17

NAIA SEMIFINALS
Northwestern (Iowa) 35, Georgetown (Ky.) 10

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 84, Bemidji State 68
SDSU 79, Wichita State 69
USD 78, CSU Bakersfield 73
USF 85, Concordia-St. Paul 59
Winona State 62, Augustana 58

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Concorida-St. Paul 63, USF 39
Northern State 81, Bemidji State 61
SDSU 78, Northern Iowa 59
Winona State 53, Augustana 44

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 64, Menno 39

Chester 55, Garretson 34

Estelline-Hendricks 63, Sioux Falls Lutheran 33

Faith 78, Kadoka Area 45

Great Plains Lutheran 72, Northland Lutheran, Wis. 36

Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 52

Hot Springs 79, Alliance, Neb. 53

Ipswich 57, Hitchcock-Tulare 48

Jones County 44, Highmore-Harrold 40

Leola-Frederick High School 58, Langford 28

Little Wound 77, Crow Creek Tribal School 50

Lower Brule 76, Marty Indian 41

Madison 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 59

Milbank 63, Lennox 54

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Sisseton 33

Parker 54, McCook Central-Montrose 51

Pierre T F Riggs High School 53, Rapid City Central 43

Platte-Geddes 64, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 29

Ponca, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 19

Rapid City Christian 87, Douglas 43

Rapid City Stevens 54, Aberdeen Central 39

Red Cloud 66, Hill City 63

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Santee, Neb. 95, Flandreau Indian 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38

Sioux Valley 69, Clark-Willow Lake 36

St. Thomas More 59, Campbell County, Wyo. 56

Todd County 58, Chamberlain 56

Wall 77, Edgemont 17

Webster 58, Warner 56

St. Thomas More 59, Buffalo, Wyo. 56

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 54, Rapid City Stevens 50

Alcester-Hudson 60, Menno 32

Alliance, Neb. 53, Hot Springs 26

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 44, Platte-Geddes 29

Campbell County, Wyo. 62, St. Thomas More 33

Chamberlain 48, Todd County 43

Corsica/Stickney 48, Colome 11

Crow Creek Tribal School 59, Little Wound 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 69, Madison 45

Faith 48, Kadoka Area 42

Garretson 55, Chester 51

Great Plains Lutheran 66, Northland Lutheran, Wis. 22

Hanson 59, Ethan 56

Harding County 68, Lead-Deadwood 20

Highmore-Harrold 40, Jones County 16

Hitchcock-Tulare 53, Ipswich 40

Lennox 52, Milbank 39

Leola-Frederick High School 41, Langford 37

Lower Brule 60, Marty Indian 54

McCook Central-Montrose 51, Parker 34

Newell 60, Bison 40

Pierre T F Riggs High School 51, Rapid City Central 39

Ponca, Neb. 43, Irene-Wakonda 28

Rapid City Christian 62, Douglas 31

Red Cloud 78, Hill City 51

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Santee, Neb. 64, Flandreau Indian 41

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22

Sioux Valley 58, Clark-Willow Lake 44

Sisseton 64, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Wall 60, Edgemont 19

Warner 61, Webster 36

Buffalo, Wyo. 62, St. Thomas More 33