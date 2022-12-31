SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NHL
Wild 5, Blues 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TCU 51, Michigan 45 – College Football Playoff
Iowa 21, Kentucky 0 – Music City Bowl

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 71, St. Thomas 64
USD 80, Western Illinois 63
Wayne State 71, Augustana 63
Northern State 75, Minnesota Duluth 73
SMSU 64, USF 54
Dordt 82, Mount Marty 73

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 61, St. Thomas 51
Western Illinois 76, USD 67
Augustana 80, Wayne State 77
Minnesota Duluth 70, Northern State 63
SMSU 70, USF 44
Dordt 85, Mount Marty 53

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS WRESTLING

McCook Central/Montrose Invitational

PlaceSchoolPoints
1Canton 203.5
2Winner 171.0
3McCook Central/Montrose 160.0
4Redfield 139.0
5Philip Area 136.5
6Parker 117.5
7Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 108.0
8Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 98.0
9Bon Homme/Avon 79.0
10Burke/Gregory 77.5
11Lyman 76.0
12Kingsbury County 72.0
13Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 66.0
14Howard 65.5
15Elk Point-Jefferson 65.0
16Potter County 44.0
17Marion/Freeman 34.0
18Flandreau 28.0
19Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0.0
19Canistota 0.0

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Castlewood 53, Madison 48

Colman-Egan 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45

Dell Rapids 64, Hamlin 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Waverly-South Shore 35

Deubrook Area 54, Chester Area 49

Deuel 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Estelline/Hendricks 72, Garretson 34

Flandreau 66, Arlington 43

Hill City 73, New Underwood 44

Iroquois-Lake Preston 54, Baltic 47

Pierre 45, Sturgis 26

Red Cloud 62, Todd County 47

Sioux Valley 67, De Smet 58

Winner 65, Sully Buttes 38

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Milbank 58, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Pierre 63, Sturgis Brown 45

Red Cloud 71, Todd County 20

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Canby 72, Renville County West 46

Jackson County Central 69, Montevideo 60

Marshall 63, Pipestone 47

Murray County Central 48, Minneota 22