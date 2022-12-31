SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NHL
Wild 5, Blues 2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TCU 51, Michigan 45 – College Football Playoff
Iowa 21, Kentucky 0 – Music City Bowl
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 71, St. Thomas 64
USD 80, Western Illinois 63
Wayne State 71, Augustana 63
Northern State 75, Minnesota Duluth 73
SMSU 64, USF 54
Dordt 82, Mount Marty 73
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 61, St. Thomas 51
Western Illinois 76, USD 67
Augustana 80, Wayne State 77
Minnesota Duluth 70, Northern State 63
SMSU 70, USF 44
Dordt 85, Mount Marty 53
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS WRESTLING
McCook Central/Montrose Invitational
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Canton
|203.5
|2
|Winner
|171.0
|3
|McCook Central/Montrose
|160.0
|4
|Redfield
|139.0
|5
|Philip Area
|136.5
|6
|Parker
|117.5
|7
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|108.0
|8
|Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
|98.0
|9
|Bon Homme/Avon
|79.0
|10
|Burke/Gregory
|77.5
|11
|Lyman
|76.0
|12
|Kingsbury County
|72.0
|13
|Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
|66.0
|14
|Howard
|65.5
|15
|Elk Point-Jefferson
|65.0
|16
|Potter County
|44.0
|17
|Marion/Freeman
|34.0
|18
|Flandreau
|28.0
|19
|Andes Central/Dakota Christian
|0.0
|19
|Canistota
|0.0
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Castlewood 53, Madison 48
Colman-Egan 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45
Dell Rapids 64, Hamlin 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Waverly-South Shore 35
Deubrook Area 54, Chester Area 49
Deuel 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Estelline/Hendricks 72, Garretson 34
Flandreau 66, Arlington 43
Hill City 73, New Underwood 44
Iroquois-Lake Preston 54, Baltic 47
Pierre 45, Sturgis 26
Red Cloud 62, Todd County 47
Sioux Valley 67, De Smet 58
Winner 65, Sully Buttes 38
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Milbank 58, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Pierre 63, Sturgis Brown 45
Red Cloud 71, Todd County 20
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Canby 72, Renville County West 46
Jackson County Central 69, Montevideo 60
Marshall 63, Pipestone 47
Murray County Central 48, Minneota 22