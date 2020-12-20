Saturday Scoreboard – December 19, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday, December 19:

NFL FOOTBALL

Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

#1 Gonzaga 99, #3 Iowa 88

Dordt 97, Mount Marty 80

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 60, #20 Missouri State 52

Briar Cliff 69, Doane 68

Dordt 62, Mount Marty 56

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 81, Sturgis Brown 32

Centerville 58, Iroquois 46

Chamberlain 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Colome 44, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 25

Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 65

Langford 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Lemmon 42, Mott-Regent, N.D. 39

Lower Brule 71, North Central Co-Op 27

McCook Central/Montrose 45, Bon Homme 44

Mitchell 50, Rapid City Stevens 49

Northwestern 65, Miller 55

O Gorman 82, Sioux Falls Christian 71

Pierre 79, Spearfish 51

Rapid City Central 71, Huron 59

Wessington Springs 70, Mitchell Christian 52

Winner 65, Sully Buttes 40

Stateline Shootout

Upton, Wyo. 71, Belle Fourche 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 57, Sturgis Brown 27

Arlington 41, Milbank 40

Baltic 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48

Bennett County 60, Lyman 55

Castlewood 50, Hamlin 48

Centerville 73, Iroquois 50

Colome 58, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Dell Rapids 43

Flandreau 57, Colman-Egan 52

Garretson 70, Madison 57

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Langford 31

Lower Brule 54, North Central Co-Op 38

Mitchell 70, Rapid City Stevens 52

Mitchell Christian 47, Wessington Springs 42

New Underwood 50, Faith 34

Parkston 55, Lennox 43

Pierre 57, Spearfish 32

Rapid City Central 65, Huron 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23

St. Thomas More 66, Scottsbluff, Neb. 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Bon Homme 43

Wall 61, Harding County 45

White River 63, Custer 30

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 70, Upton, Wyo. 27

