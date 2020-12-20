Saturday Scoreboard – December 19, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday, December 19:
NFL FOOTBALL
Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
#1 Gonzaga 99, #3 Iowa 88
Dordt 97, Mount Marty 80
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 60, #20 Missouri State 52
Briar Cliff 69, Doane 68
Dordt 62, Mount Marty 56
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 81, Sturgis Brown 32
Centerville 58, Iroquois 46
Chamberlain 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Colome 44, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 25
Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 65
Langford 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Lemmon 42, Mott-Regent, N.D. 39
Lower Brule 71, North Central Co-Op 27
McCook Central/Montrose 45, Bon Homme 44
Mitchell 50, Rapid City Stevens 49
Northwestern 65, Miller 55
O Gorman 82, Sioux Falls Christian 71
Pierre 79, Spearfish 51
Rapid City Central 71, Huron 59
Wessington Springs 70, Mitchell Christian 52
Winner 65, Sully Buttes 40
Stateline Shootout
Upton, Wyo. 71, Belle Fourche 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, Sturgis Brown 27
Arlington 41, Milbank 40
Baltic 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48
Bennett County 60, Lyman 55
Castlewood 50, Hamlin 48
Centerville 73, Iroquois 50
Colome 58, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Dell Rapids 43
Flandreau 57, Colman-Egan 52
Garretson 70, Madison 57
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Langford 31
Lower Brule 54, North Central Co-Op 38
Mitchell 70, Rapid City Stevens 52
Mitchell Christian 47, Wessington Springs 42
New Underwood 50, Faith 34
Parkston 55, Lennox 43
Pierre 57, Spearfish 32
Rapid City Central 65, Huron 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23
St. Thomas More 66, Scottsbluff, Neb. 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Bon Homme 43
Wall 61, Harding County 45
White River 63, Custer 30
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 70, Upton, Wyo. 27