SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday:

NFL
Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)
Lions 42, Broncos 17

NBA
Timberwolves 127, Pacers 109

USHL
Force 6, Stampede 1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Crookston 71, Northern State 64
SMSU 71, Augustana 62
UC Irvine 121, USD 78
USF 70, Wayne State 62

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Crookston 69, Northern State 68
SMSU 76, Augustana 66
USD 80, UT Martin 74 (OT)

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 61, Sturgis Brown 58

Aberdeen Christian 55, Sisseton 38

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 68, Scotland 42

Brandon Valley 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Dell Rapids 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Ethan 60, Freeman Academy-Marion 50

Faith 70, Philip 58

Hitchcock-Tulare 59, Langford 26

Howard 38, Wessington Springs 33

Huron 60, Rapid City Stevens 52

Ipswich 54, Webster 49

Leola-Frederick High School 58, Waubay/Summit 51

McCook Central-Montrose 56, Bon Homme 23

Mitchell 58, Rapid City Central 47

Pierre T F Riggs High School 61, Spearfish 45

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39

Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Stuart, Neb. 65, Burke 61

Vermillion 76, Beresford 56

Warner 51, Potter County 47

West Central 59, Crofton, Neb. 51

Winner 61, Sully Buttes 25

Lakota Nations Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Fifth Place=

Wakpala 49, Tiospaye Topa 45

Seventh Place=

Takini 48, Oelrichs 45

Matosica Bracket=

Champiohship=

Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, McLaughlin 37

Fifth Place=

Wall 57, Todd County 43

Seventh Place=

Crazy Horse 75, Lower Brule 49

Omaha Nation, Neb. 72, Crow Creek Tribal School 66

Third Place=

Marty Indian 74, Little Wound 68

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Third Place=

White River 62, Lakota Tech 54

Mobridge Rotary Classic=

Timber Lake 67, Strasburg, N.D. 37

Stateline Shootout=

Belle Fourche 63, Newcastle, Wyo. 43

Sundance, Wyo. 61, Lead-Deadwood 52

Tyson Classic=

Elk Point-Jefferson 57, North Union, Iowa 51

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 59, Sturgis Brown 33

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 82, Scotland 14

Burke 67, Stuart, Neb. 29

Centerville 59, West Central 41

Colman-Egan 48, Dell Rapids 31

Dakota Valley 57, Le Mars, Iowa 55, OT

DeSmet 67, Baltic 32

Deuel 54, Iroquois-Lake Preston 51

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Chester 52, OT

Ethan 73, Freeman Academy-Marion 13

Faith 52, Philip 40

Garretson 60, Deubrook 49

Grant County, N.D. 62, Lemmon High School 52

Hamlin 54, Estelline-Hendricks 39

Huron 50, Rapid City Stevens 44

Jones County 50, Bison 23

Langford 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 41

Mitchell 73, Rapid City Central 68

Mobridge-Pollock 56, Herreid/Selby Area 43

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Waverly-South Shore 31

Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Spearfish 46

Redfield 54, Aberdeen Christian 28

Sioux Falls Jefferson 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 29

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Sioux City, West, Iowa 53

St. Thomas More 41, Scottsbluff, Neb. 40

Warner 49, Potter County 37

Waubay/Summit 44, Leola-Frederick High School 41

Webster 51, Ipswich 27

Wessington Springs 47, Howard 40

Lakota Nations Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Championship=

Marty Indian 62, Santee, Neb. 44

Fifth Place=

Tiospaye Topa 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Seventh Place=

Crazy Horse 54, Takini 17

MaKosica Bracket=

Champiohship=

Crow Creek Tribal School 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 43

Makosica Bracket=

Fifth Place=

Todd County 66, Pine Ridge 37

Seventh Place=

St. Francis Indian 44, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Third Place=

Lower Brule 58, Dupree 54

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Seventh Place=

McLaughlin 53, Little Wound 37

Third Place=

Rapid City Christian 49, Lakota Tech 25

Stateline Shootout=

Belle Fourche 71, Newcastle, Wyo. 41

Sundance, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 23