SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday:
NFL
Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)
Lions 42, Broncos 17
NBA
Timberwolves 127, Pacers 109
USHL
Force 6, Stampede 1
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Crookston 71, Northern State 64
SMSU 71, Augustana 62
UC Irvine 121, USD 78
USF 70, Wayne State 62
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Crookston 69, Northern State 68
SMSU 76, Augustana 66
USD 80, UT Martin 74 (OT)
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 61, Sturgis Brown 58
Aberdeen Christian 55, Sisseton 38
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 68, Scotland 42
Brandon Valley 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Dell Rapids 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Ethan 60, Freeman Academy-Marion 50
Faith 70, Philip 58
Hitchcock-Tulare 59, Langford 26
Howard 38, Wessington Springs 33
Huron 60, Rapid City Stevens 52
Ipswich 54, Webster 49
Leola-Frederick High School 58, Waubay/Summit 51
McCook Central-Montrose 56, Bon Homme 23
Mitchell 58, Rapid City Central 47
Pierre T F Riggs High School 61, Spearfish 45
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 39
Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Stuart, Neb. 65, Burke 61
Vermillion 76, Beresford 56
Warner 51, Potter County 47
West Central 59, Crofton, Neb. 51
Winner 61, Sully Buttes 25
Lakota Nations Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Fifth Place=
Wakpala 49, Tiospaye Topa 45
Seventh Place=
Takini 48, Oelrichs 45
Matosica Bracket=
Champiohship=
Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, McLaughlin 37
Fifth Place=
Wall 57, Todd County 43
Seventh Place=
Crazy Horse 75, Lower Brule 49
Omaha Nation, Neb. 72, Crow Creek Tribal School 66
Third Place=
Marty Indian 74, Little Wound 68
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Third Place=
White River 62, Lakota Tech 54
Mobridge Rotary Classic=
Timber Lake 67, Strasburg, N.D. 37
Stateline Shootout=
Belle Fourche 63, Newcastle, Wyo. 43
Sundance, Wyo. 61, Lead-Deadwood 52
Tyson Classic=
Elk Point-Jefferson 57, North Union, Iowa 51
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 59, Sturgis Brown 33
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 82, Scotland 14
Burke 67, Stuart, Neb. 29
Centerville 59, West Central 41
Colman-Egan 48, Dell Rapids 31
Dakota Valley 57, Le Mars, Iowa 55, OT
DeSmet 67, Baltic 32
Deuel 54, Iroquois-Lake Preston 51
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Chester 52, OT
Ethan 73, Freeman Academy-Marion 13
Faith 52, Philip 40
Garretson 60, Deubrook 49
Grant County, N.D. 62, Lemmon High School 52
Hamlin 54, Estelline-Hendricks 39
Huron 50, Rapid City Stevens 44
Jones County 50, Bison 23
Langford 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 41
Mitchell 73, Rapid City Central 68
Mobridge-Pollock 56, Herreid/Selby Area 43
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Waverly-South Shore 31
Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Spearfish 46
Redfield 54, Aberdeen Christian 28
Sioux Falls Jefferson 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 29
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Sioux City, West, Iowa 53
St. Thomas More 41, Scottsbluff, Neb. 40
Warner 49, Potter County 37
Waubay/Summit 44, Leola-Frederick High School 41
Webster 51, Ipswich 27
Wessington Springs 47, Howard 40
Lakota Nations Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Championship=
Marty Indian 62, Santee, Neb. 44
Fifth Place=
Tiospaye Topa 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44
Seventh Place=
Crazy Horse 54, Takini 17
MaKosica Bracket=
Champiohship=
Crow Creek Tribal School 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 43
Makosica Bracket=
Fifth Place=
Todd County 66, Pine Ridge 37
Seventh Place=
St. Francis Indian 44, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40
Third Place=
Lower Brule 58, Dupree 54
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Seventh Place=
McLaughlin 53, Little Wound 37
Third Place=
Rapid City Christian 49, Lakota Tech 25
Stateline Shootout=
Belle Fourche 71, Newcastle, Wyo. 41
Sundance, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 23