Saturday Scoreboard – December 12

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Basketball generic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Below are scores from across the area on Saturday, December 12:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USD 91, SDSU 78

NDSU 53, UND 52

DWU 78, Mount Marty 66

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNI 65, SDSU 45

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 23

Chester 51, Garretson 50

Dupree 54, New Underwood 51

Groton Area 66, Britton-Hecla 45

Huron 65, Mitchell 59

Ipswich 54, Waubay/Summit 53

Langford 53, Leola/Frederick 45

Lead-Deadwood 67, Harding County 54

Lennox 51, Milbank 32

Madison 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

Parker 64, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Ponca, Neb. 66, Irene-Wakonda 43

Rapid City Christian 89, Philip 26

Sioux Falls Christian 79, West Central 39

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 73

Sioux Falls Washington 78, Brookings 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53, Menno 32

Yankton 66, Rapid City Stevens 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Emery 61, Wessington Springs 16

Corsica/Stickney 71, Colome 36

Garretson 74, Chester 40

Harding County 37, Lead-Deadwood 36

Huron 65, Mitchell 59

Ipswich 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 30

Irene-Wakonda 69, Ponca, Neb. 41

James Valley Christian 33, Aberdeen Christian 30

Langford 41, Leola/Frederick 35

Lennox 41, Milbank 17

Madison 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Parker 16

Menno 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37

New Underwood 52, Dupree 16

Newell 56, Bison 43

Philip 66, Rapid City Christian 65

Potter County 51, Lyman 46

Rapid City Central 84, Douglas 30

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Wall 56, Edgemont 38

West Sioux, Iowa 51, Alcester-Hudson 22

White River 68, Stanley County 27

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 