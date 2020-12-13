Saturday Scoreboard – December 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Below are scores from across the area on Saturday, December 12:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 91, SDSU 78
NDSU 53, UND 52
DWU 78, Mount Marty 66
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNI 65, SDSU 45
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 23
Chester 51, Garretson 50
Dupree 54, New Underwood 51
Groton Area 66, Britton-Hecla 45
Huron 65, Mitchell 59
Ipswich 54, Waubay/Summit 53
Langford 53, Leola/Frederick 45
Lead-Deadwood 67, Harding County 54
Lennox 51, Milbank 32
Madison 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
Parker 64, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Ponca, Neb. 66, Irene-Wakonda 43
Rapid City Christian 89, Philip 26
Sioux Falls Christian 79, West Central 39
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 73
Sioux Falls Washington 78, Brookings 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53, Menno 32
Yankton 66, Rapid City Stevens 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Wessington Springs 16
Corsica/Stickney 71, Colome 36
Garretson 74, Chester 40
Harding County 37, Lead-Deadwood 36
Huron 65, Mitchell 59
Ipswich 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
Irene-Wakonda 69, Ponca, Neb. 41
James Valley Christian 33, Aberdeen Christian 30
Langford 41, Leola/Frederick 35
Lennox 41, Milbank 17
Madison 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Parker 16
Menno 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
New Underwood 52, Dupree 16
Newell 56, Bison 43
Philip 66, Rapid City Christian 65
Potter County 51, Lyman 46
Rapid City Central 84, Douglas 30
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Wall 56, Edgemont 38
West Sioux, Iowa 51, Alcester-Hudson 22
White River 68, Stanley County 27