SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the state of South Dakota below:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 1 South Dakota State 42 No. 8 Holy Cross 21
G-LEAGUE
Skyforce 118 Motor City 95
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Dakota State 77 Eastern Washington 76
UC Irvine 83 South Dakota 71
Northern State 87 Bemidji State 69
Sioux Falls 68 Winona State 63
Concordia St. Paul 63 Augustana 61
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Dakota State 82 No. 24 Kansas State 78
Northern State 62 Bemidji State 48
Winona State 76 Sioux Falls 61
Augustana 84 Concordia St. Paul 52
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 45, Rapid City Stevens 36
Bison 55, Newell 54
Chester 38, Garretson 36
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63
Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 41
Highmore-Harrold 67, Jones County 45
Lower Brule 87, Marty Indian 67
Lyman 62, Potter County 60
Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39
North Central Co-Op 54, McIntosh 29
Pierre 71, Rapid City Central 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Sioux Valley 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54
Wall 75, Edgemont 15
Warner 51, Webster 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33
Hanson 75, Ethan 65
Harding County 56, Lead-Deadwood 10
Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Ipswich 30
Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 23
Lennox 42, Milbank 41
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parker 37
Pierre 62, Rapid City Central 35
Potter County 60, Lyman 58
Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 52
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Sioux Valley 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39