SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the state of South Dakota below:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 South Dakota State 42 No. 8 Holy Cross 21

G-LEAGUE

Skyforce 118 Motor City 95

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Dakota State 77 Eastern Washington 76

UC Irvine 83 South Dakota 71

Northern State 87 Bemidji State 69

Sioux Falls 68 Winona State 63

Concordia St. Paul 63 Augustana 61

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Dakota State 82 No. 24 Kansas State 78

Northern State 62 Bemidji State 48

Winona State 76 Sioux Falls 61

Augustana 84 Concordia St. Paul 52

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 45, Rapid City Stevens 36

Bison 55, Newell 54

Chester 38, Garretson 36

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63

Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 41

Highmore-Harrold 67, Jones County 45

Lower Brule 87, Marty Indian 67

Lyman 62, Potter County 60

Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39

North Central Co-Op 54, McIntosh 29

Pierre 71, Rapid City Central 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Sioux Valley 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54

Wall 75, Edgemont 15

Warner 51, Webster 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33

Hanson 75, Ethan 65

Harding County 56, Lead-Deadwood 10

Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Ipswich 30

Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 23

Lennox 42, Milbank 41

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parker 37

Pierre 62, Rapid City Central 35

Potter County 60, Lyman 58

Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 52

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Sioux Valley 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39