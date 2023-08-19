SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Saturday here:
NFL Preseason
Titans 24, Vikings 16
49ers 21, Broncos 20
MLB
Pirates 7, Twins 4
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Explorers 11, Canaries 3
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
SDSU 6, Augustana 0
USD 0, Southern Utah 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Sturgis Brown 6, Huron 0
Tea Area 6, Garretson 1
Groton Area 4, St. Thomas More 1
Rapid City Stevens 1, Lincoln 0
West Central 5, Watertown 2
Sioux Falls Christian 4, Belle Fourche 0
Aberdeen Central 3, Brookings 0
Mitchell 1, Spearfish 0
Harrisburg 4, Brandon Valley 0
Rapid City Central 4, Washington 0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Spearfish 10, Mitchell 0
Sioux Falls Christian 12, Bell Fourche 0
Watertown 6, West Central 0
Harrisburg 0, Brandon Valley 0
Tea Area 10, James Valley Christian 0
Rapid city Central 1, Washington 0
Brookings 3, Aberdeen Central 0
Huron 2, Sturgis Brown 1
Lincoln 2, Rapid City Stevens 1