Saturday night scoreboard – September 25th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KELO) -- The University of South Dakota football team sought its third consecutive win Saturday night as they opened Missouri Valley Football Conference play on the road against Missouri State, but after a hot start, the Coyotes would ultimately fall short.

USD capitalized early on some Missouri State miscues. The Bears muffed a punt on the Coyotes opening drive and USD recovered. Travis Theis scored a play later to put USD up 7-0.