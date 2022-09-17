SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the area, including South Dakota and Iowa high school football here:
MLB
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Dakota State Butler
South Dakota 38 Cal Poly 21
Augustana 31 Moorhead 7
Northern State
Sioux Falls
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
South Dakota 3 South Florida 0
North Florida 3 South Dakota State 2
Minnesota Duluth 3 Northern State 0
Upper Iowa 3 Augustana 1
Sioux Falls 3 Minnesota State Mankato 2
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Standing Rock 56 Pine Ridge 6
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Roosevelt 3 Rapid City Central 0
Wagner 2 Platte-Geddes 0
EPJ 2 Northwestern 0
Bon Homme 2 Vermillion 0
Alcester-Hudson 2 Beresford 0
Wagner 2 EPJ 0
Bon Homme 2 Alcester-Hudson 0
Wagner 2 Bon Homme 0
Lincoln 3 Pierre 0
Miller 2 Todd County 0
Miller 2 Winner 0
Miller 2 Stanley County 0
Miller 2 Mobridge 0
Garretson 3 Elkton Lake Benton 1
Canistota 2 Bridgewater-Emery 0
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Watertown 2 Washington 0