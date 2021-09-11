Saturday night scoreboard – September 11

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota State entered the fall season fresh off a National Runner-up finish in the spring. The Jackrabbits looked the part of a title contender in their season opening game against Colorado State, picking up a 19 point road victory over the Rams.

Saturday night SDSU returned to Brookings for their home opener against Division II Lindenwood, who's led by former USF Head Coach Jed Stugart.