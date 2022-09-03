SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

MLB

Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 0

Seattle 4 Cleveland 0

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Harrisburg 27, Brandon Valley 14

Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 0

Mitchell 36, Sturgis Brown 22

Mobridge-Pollock 38, Wagner 18

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27

Tea Area 35, Aberdeen Central 0

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-6, 25-15, 25-11

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

McLaughlin def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16

Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26

Gilette Invitational

Bronze Bracket

Douglas, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-10

Gold Bracket

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-9, 25-23