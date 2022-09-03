SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
MLB
Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 0
Seattle 4 Cleveland 0
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Harrisburg 27, Brandon Valley 14
Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 0
Mitchell 36, Sturgis Brown 22
Mobridge-Pollock 38, Wagner 18
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Tea Area 35, Aberdeen Central 0
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-6, 25-15, 25-11
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23
McLaughlin def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26
Gilette Invitational
Bronze Bracket
Douglas, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-10
Gold Bracket
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-9, 25-23