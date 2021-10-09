Saturday night scoreboard – October 9

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- Southern Illinois stormed back from an early 20-point deficit to defeat South Dakota State in overtime, 42-41, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference battle between top-10 teams Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Salukis, ranked seventh by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches and eighth in the Stats Perform media poll, improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. SDSU, ranked second by the media and third by the coaches, fell to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the MVFC.