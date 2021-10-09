Saturday night scoreboard – October 9

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football
Southern Illinois 42 SDSU 41 (F/OT)
USD 20 UND 13
Augustana 37 Upper Iowa 20
Northern St. 52 Winona St. 49
USF 35 SMSU 7
Dordt 63 Mount Marty 21
DWU 17 Doane 13

College Volleyball
USD 3 Western Illinois 0
Augustana 3 Northern St. 2
SMSU 3 U-Mary 0
USF 3 Minot St. 0

High School Football
Hill City 26 Lakota Tech 24

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Dupree 0

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 54 Wagner 26

Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Jefferson 18

Tri-Valley 20, Lennox 14

Winner 66 Mill/Highmore-Harrold 14

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 40, Rapid City Christian 0

High School Volleyball

Centerville def. Iroquois, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25

Wagner def. Madison, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18

East/West Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-14, 28-26

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-17

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-14

Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-13

Little Wound Triangular

Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 27-25, 25-10

Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-16

Metro Invitational

Gold Bracket

Bismarck Century, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-16

Fargo Davies, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-27, 25-14, 16-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-19, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-23, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. West Fargo, N.D., 25-16, 25-10

Championship

Sioux Falls Washington def. Bismarck High, N.D., 25-17, 25-16

Silver Bracket

Bismarck Legacy, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10

Kindred, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-12, 25-12

Seventh Place

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mandan, N.D., 25-22, 25-9

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 