Saturday night scoreboard – October 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) -- The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 6-1 decision to the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Tyler Coffey scored the lone goal to begin the second period, but a four-goal first from the Lumberjacks was too much for the home team to overcome. Grant Adams made the start for Sioux Falls between the pipes but was pulled in favor of Nate Reid in the first. The two combined for 24 of 30 saves on the night.

In the second game of a back-to-back series, the Muskegon Lumberjacks controlled play early and jumped out to an early 4-0 that chased Grant Adams out of the net. Muskegon leading scorer Oliver MacDonald started the scoring 6:54 into the period, assisted by Harrison Roy and Christophe Fillion. Danil Gushchin, Tanner Edwards and Luke Mobley followed up the scoring parade with goals in a five-minute span late in the period.