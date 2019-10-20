Saturday night scoreboard – October 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – With a shutdown defensive effort and a career-high 171 yards rushing and two TDs from sophomore Thuro Reisdorfer, the University of Sioux Falls Football Team (5-2, 5-2 NSIC) put together one of the most complete efforts during the tenure of head coach Jon Anderson in a 34-3 dominating victory over No. 23 Minnesota Duluth (5-2, 5-2 NSIC) on Saturday at Bob Young Field.

The Cougars defeated NSIC North Division leader UMD for a third straight time which includes a 2-0 mark at Bob Young Field. USF put together a 35-31 win in 2015 at Bob Young Field and then handed nationally ranked UMD a 26-7 loss in 2017. As a result, USF has a 95-to-41 edge in points during the last three matchups of the perennially conference and DII playoff contenders.