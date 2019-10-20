 

Avera

Saturday night scoreboard – October 19th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-soccer-2_1529437989379.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

State Soccer Championships
Class AA Boys
Roosevelt 1 Washington 0

Class AA Girls
Yankton 1 Aberdeen Central 0

Class A Boys
Tea Area 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0 (OT)

Class A Girls
Tea Area 2 West Central 0

College Football
SDSU 42 Indiana State 23
Northern Iowa 42 USD 27
Augustana 48 MSU-Moorhead 3
USF 34 UMD 3
Northern St. 29 Wayne State 26 (FINAL/Double Overtime)
SMSU 42 St. Cloud St. 38
Northwestern 20 Concordia 14
Waldorf 59 Dakota St. 9
Dordt 61 Doane 0
Midland 52 DWU 27

College Volleyball
Northern St. 3 Upper Iowa 0
SMSU 3 Minnesota Crookston 1
USF 3 Bemidji St. 0
UMD 3 Augustana 0
Northwestern 3 Midland 2
Dakota St. 3 Dickinson State 0

USHL
Sioux Falls 2 Tri-City 1

High School Volleyball
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

New Underwood def. Jones County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-15, 25-10

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Warner def. North Central, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-12, 25-5

Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13

DeSmet def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 10-25, 25-22, 25-20

Pool B
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-7, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-10

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-7

Pool C
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-11, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-18

Gold Tournament
Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 17-25, 25-14, 29-27

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-21

Silver Tournament
Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-10, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-8

Estelline/Hendricks def. Deubrook, 25-19, 26-24

Bronze Tournament
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-9

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-18, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-13

Dakota XII Tournament
First Round
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-21, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-22

Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-21

Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20

Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-16, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-9

Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-22

Tea Area def. Canton, 26-24, 25-14

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-23, 25-17

Vermillion def. Canton, 25-17, 25-21

West Central def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-21

Consolation Bracket
Seventh Place
Vermillion def. West Central, 22-25, 25-22, 16-15

Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-22

Third Place
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

Championship
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 25-24

Douglas Tournament
Pool Play
Black Pool
Pine Ridge def. Wall, 25-8, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. Bison, 25-10, 25-11

St. Thomas More def. Pine Ridge, 25-20, 25-17

Red Pool
Lemmon def. Todd County, 25-18, 26-24

Lemmon def. Red Cloud, 26-28, 25-7, 25-20

Blue Pool
Faith def. Philip, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23

Faith def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-13

Faith def. St. Francis Indian, 25-7, 25-13

Dupree Tournament
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Newell, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Dupree, 25-22, 25-15

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Wakpala, 25-19, 25-14

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-16, 25-12

Newell def. Dupree, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23

Newell def. Wakpala, 25-4, 25-0

Milbank Invitational
Pool Play
Green Pool
Miller def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-10

Miller def. Sisseton, 25-11, 25-9

Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23

Red Pool
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-15

Beresford def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-17

Yellow Pool
Clark/Willow Lake def. Aberdeen Christian, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22

Groton Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 29-27, 25-11

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-8

Northwestern Tournament
Ethan def. Hill City, 25-23, 25-23

Ethan def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 26-24

Hill City def. Webster, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16

Hill City def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-18

Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-16

Northwestern def. Sully Buttes, 25-8, 25-5

Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19

Northwestern def. Webster, 25-15, 25-10

Webster def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-20

Webster def. Ethan, 25-23, 29-27

Thunder Nation Tournament
Pool Play
Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-20, 25-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Menno, 26-24, 25-12

Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-16

Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23

Semifinal
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-21, 25-22

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests