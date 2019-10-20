Saturday night scoreboard – October 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
State Soccer Championships
Class AA Boys
Roosevelt 1 Washington 0
Class AA Girls
Yankton 1 Aberdeen Central 0
Class A Boys
Tea Area 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0 (OT)
Class A Girls
Tea Area 2 West Central 0
College Football
SDSU 42 Indiana State 23
Northern Iowa 42 USD 27
Augustana 48 MSU-Moorhead 3
USF 34 UMD 3
Northern St. 29 Wayne State 26 (FINAL/Double Overtime)
SMSU 42 St. Cloud St. 38
Northwestern 20 Concordia 14
Waldorf 59 Dakota St. 9
Dordt 61 Doane 0
Midland 52 DWU 27
College Volleyball
Northern St. 3 Upper Iowa 0
SMSU 3 Minnesota Crookston 1
USF 3 Bemidji St. 0
UMD 3 Augustana 0
Northwestern 3 Midland 2
Dakota St. 3 Dickinson State 0
USHL
Sioux Falls 2 Tri-City 1
High School Volleyball
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
New Underwood def. Jones County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-15, 25-10
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Warner def. North Central, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-12, 25-5
Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13
DeSmet def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 10-25, 25-22, 25-20
Pool B
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-7, 25-11
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-10
Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-7
Pool C
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-11, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-17, 25-18
Gold Tournament
Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 17-25, 25-14, 29-27
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-21
Silver Tournament
Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-10, 25-23
Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-8
Estelline/Hendricks def. Deubrook, 25-19, 26-24
Bronze Tournament
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-9
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-18, 25-17
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-13
Dakota XII Tournament
First Round
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-21, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-22
Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-21
Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20
Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-16, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-9
Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-22
Tea Area def. Canton, 26-24, 25-14
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-23, 25-17
Vermillion def. Canton, 25-17, 25-21
West Central def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-21
Consolation Bracket
Seventh Place
Vermillion def. West Central, 22-25, 25-22, 16-15
Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-22
Third Place
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Championship
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 25-24
Douglas Tournament
Pool Play
Black Pool
Pine Ridge def. Wall, 25-8, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. Bison, 25-10, 25-11
St. Thomas More def. Pine Ridge, 25-20, 25-17
Red Pool
Lemmon def. Todd County, 25-18, 26-24
Lemmon def. Red Cloud, 26-28, 25-7, 25-20
Blue Pool
Faith def. Philip, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23
Faith def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-13
Faith def. St. Francis Indian, 25-7, 25-13
Dupree Tournament
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Newell, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Dupree, 25-22, 25-15
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Wakpala, 25-19, 25-14
Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-16, 25-12
Newell def. Dupree, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23
Newell def. Wakpala, 25-4, 25-0
Milbank Invitational
Pool Play
Green Pool
Miller def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-10
Miller def. Sisseton, 25-11, 25-9
Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23
Red Pool
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-15
Beresford def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-17
Yellow Pool
Clark/Willow Lake def. Aberdeen Christian, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22
Groton Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 29-27, 25-11
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-8
Northwestern Tournament
Ethan def. Hill City, 25-23, 25-23
Ethan def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 26-24
Hill City def. Webster, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16
Hill City def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-18
Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-16
Northwestern def. Sully Buttes, 25-8, 25-5
Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19
Northwestern def. Webster, 25-15, 25-10
Webster def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-20
Webster def. Ethan, 25-23, 29-27
Thunder Nation Tournament
Pool Play
Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-20, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Menno, 26-24, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-16
Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23
Semifinal
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-21, 25-22