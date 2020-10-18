Saturday night scoreboard – October 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

State Soccer Championships
Class AA Boys
O’Gorman 2 Rapid City Stevens 1

Class A Boys
Sioux Falls Christian 2 Tea Area 1 (SFC wins 4-3 in Penalty Kicks)

Class AA Girls
Brandon Valley 2 Roosevelt 0

Class A Girls
West Central 2 Tea Area 0

College Football
Dakota St. 21 Presentation 18
Dordt 44 Doane 19
Midland 50 DWU 14
Northwestern 31 Concordia 17

High School Volleyball
Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 25-23, 25-23, 25-10

Brookings def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-28, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-7, 25-11, 28-26

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18

Langford def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Miller def. Beresford, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21

Miller def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-3, 25-20

Warner def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Webster def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12

White River def. Faith, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17

Dakota XII Conference Dual Day

Championship

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Fifth Place

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Third Place

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

DVC Tournament

Bronze Pool

Lake Preston def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-11, 25-22

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23

Gold Pool

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 28-26, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-12

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-22, 17-25, 25-12

Silver Pool

Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Castlewood def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-13

Estelline/Hendricks def. Ipswich, 25-21, 25-23

Northwestern Invite

Hill City def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19

Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-16, 19-25, 27-25

Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-12

Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-16, 25-17

Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-18

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-16

Fifth Place

Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-23, 25-16

