Saturday night scoreboard – October 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
State Soccer Championships
Class AA Boys
O’Gorman 2 Rapid City Stevens 1
Class A Boys
Sioux Falls Christian 2 Tea Area 1 (SFC wins 4-3 in Penalty Kicks)
Class AA Girls
Brandon Valley 2 Roosevelt 0
Class A Girls
West Central 2 Tea Area 0
College Football
Dakota St. 21 Presentation 18
Dordt 44 Doane 19
Midland 50 DWU 14
Northwestern 31 Concordia 17
High School Volleyball
Alcester-Hudson def. Menno, 25-23, 25-23, 25-10
Brookings def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-28, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-7, 25-11, 28-26
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18
Langford def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Miller def. Beresford, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21
Miller def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-3, 25-20
Warner def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Webster def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12
White River def. Faith, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
Dakota XII Conference Dual Day
Championship
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Third Place
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
DVC Tournament
Bronze Pool
Lake Preston def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-23
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-11, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23
Gold Pool
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 28-26, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-12
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-22, 17-25, 25-12
Silver Pool
Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22
Castlewood def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-13
Estelline/Hendricks def. Ipswich, 25-21, 25-23
Northwestern Invite
Hill City def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19
Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-16, 19-25, 27-25
Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-12
Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-16, 25-17
Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-18
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-16
Fifth Place
Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-23, 25-16