Saturday night scoreboard – October 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Lincoln will host Brookings on Saturday, October 17 in the KELOLAND.com Volleyball Game of the Week.

105 games have livestreamed on KELOLAND.com since September of 2019. This includes 43 basketball, 35 baseball, 24 football, two softball games and one soccer match. Saturday's game will be the first volleyball game to stream on the Game of the Week page.