Live Now
Midwest Honor Flight Live Blog

 

Avera

Saturday night scoreboard – October 12th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football
SDSU 38 Youngstown St. 28
USD 45 Missouri State 10
Augustana 16 St. Cloud State 13 (F/OT)
USF 53 Minnesota Crookston 14
MSU-Mankato 39 Northern St. 7
Bemidji St. 25 SMSU 24
Northwestern 35 Dordt 6
Concordia 24 DWU 17

College Volleyball
Northern St. 3 St. Cloud St. 2
Winona State 3 Augustana 2
MSU-Mankato 3 SMSU 0
Concordia-St. Paul 3 USF 1
Dordt 3 DWU 2

High School Football
Sully Buttes 48 Faulkton Area 0
Mitchell 42 Sturgis Brown 23

Prep Volleyball

Pine Ridge def. Custer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Chester Challenge
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12

Cody-Kilgore Triangular
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16

Gayville-Volin Tournament
First Round
Gayville-Volin def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-7

Menno def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11

Mitchell Christian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-15, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23

Semifinal
Gayville-Volin def. Mitchell Christian, 25-7, 25-19

Fifth Place
Canistota def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-16, 25-14

Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 25-3

Third Place
Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14

Championship
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-12

Lakeville North Tournament
Semifinals
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Lakeville South, Minn., 25-22, 18-25, 15-9

Pool Play
Pool 1
Jackson County Central, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13

Ninth Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rochester Century, Minn., 29-27, 24-26, 15-9

Saint Michael-Albertville Tournament
Quarterfinal
Miller def. Hutchinson, Minn., 26-24, 20-25, 15-12

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Champlin Park, Minn., 25-23, 25-23

Semifinal
Miller def. Chanhassen, Minn., 26-24, 23-25, 16-14

North Branch, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-19, 25-22

Ninth Place
Miller def. Elk River, Minn., 26-24, 25-21

Seventh Place
Waconia, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss