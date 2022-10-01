SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the area below:

College Football

South Dakota State 34 Western Illinois 10

Sioux Falls 31 Augustana 24

UMary 27 Northern State 26

College Volleyball

South Dakota 3 South Dakota State 2

Augustana 3 Bemidji State 0

Minnesota Duluth 3 Sioux Falls 0

South Dakota High School Volleyball

Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Marshall, Minn. def. Brookings, 25-5, 25-6, 25-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 18-16

Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17

Great Plains Tournament

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-5, 25-6

Colome def. Corsica/Stickney, 15-25, 25-22, 27-25

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24

Corsica/Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-16

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-18

Lakota Nation Invitational

Pool A

Lower Brule def. Takini, 25-11, 26-24

St. Francis Indian def. Takini, 25-18, 25-21

Pool B

Red Cloud def. Santee, Neb., 29-27, 25-20

Redfield Pheasant Classic Tournament

Bronze Pool

Potter County def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-13

Timber Lake def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-21

Timber Lake def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-15

Gold Pool

Miller def. Redfield, 25-20, 25-14

Warner def. Miller, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Warner def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-10

Pool Play

Belle Fourche def. Timber Lake, 27-25, 25-16

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-1

Miller def. Florence/Henry, 17-25, 27-25, 25-15

Miller def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-4, 25-10

Redfield def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24

Redfield def. Timber Lake, 25-20, 25-14

Warner def. Potter County, 25-8, 25-14

Warner def. Webster, 25-12, 25-8

Webster def. Potter County, 27-25, 25-15

Silver Pool

Belle Fourche def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16

Belle Fourche def. Webster, 25-8, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-8, 25-13

Twin City Tournament Gold Bracket Championship

Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, Neb., 25-19, 25-21

South Dakota High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 21, St. Thomas More 6

Todd County 16, Tiospa Zina Tribal 14