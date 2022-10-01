SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the area below:
College Football
South Dakota State 34 Western Illinois 10
Sioux Falls 31 Augustana 24
UMary 27 Northern State 26
College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 South Dakota State 2
Augustana 3 Bemidji State 0
Minnesota Duluth 3 Sioux Falls 0
South Dakota High School Volleyball
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Marshall, Minn. def. Brookings, 25-5, 25-6, 25-11
Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 18-16
Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
Great Plains Tournament
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-5, 25-6
Colome def. Corsica/Stickney, 15-25, 25-22, 27-25
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24
Corsica/Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-16
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-18
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool A
Lower Brule def. Takini, 25-11, 26-24
St. Francis Indian def. Takini, 25-18, 25-21
Pool B
Red Cloud def. Santee, Neb., 29-27, 25-20
Redfield Pheasant Classic Tournament
Bronze Pool
Potter County def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-13
Timber Lake def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-21
Timber Lake def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-15
Gold Pool
Miller def. Redfield, 25-20, 25-14
Warner def. Miller, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Warner def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-10
Pool Play
Belle Fourche def. Timber Lake, 27-25, 25-16
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-1
Miller def. Florence/Henry, 17-25, 27-25, 25-15
Miller def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-4, 25-10
Redfield def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24
Redfield def. Timber Lake, 25-20, 25-14
Warner def. Potter County, 25-8, 25-14
Warner def. Webster, 25-12, 25-8
Webster def. Potter County, 27-25, 25-15
Silver Pool
Belle Fourche def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16
Belle Fourche def. Webster, 25-8, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-8, 25-13
Twin City Tournament Gold Bracket Championship
Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, Neb., 25-19, 25-21
South Dakota High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 21, St. Thomas More 6
Todd County 16, Tiospa Zina Tribal 14