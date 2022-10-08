SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3
Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14
Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1
South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0
Northern State 3 Augustana 0
Augustana 3 Minot State 0
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-10, 25-9, 25-6
Douglas def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
Herreid/Selby Area def. Timber Lake, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11
Huron def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Jones County def. New Underwood, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19
MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 21-8, 21-10
Menno def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 29-27, 25-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Century, N.D., 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10
PREP FOOTBALL
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 29
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Sioux Falls Christian 1 Tea Area 0
St. Thomas More 6 Vermillion 3
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
West Central 4 Vermillion 0
Tea Area 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0