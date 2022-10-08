SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3

Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14

Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1

South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0

Northern State 3 Augustana 0

Augustana 3 Minot State 0

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-10, 25-9, 25-6

Douglas def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Herreid/Selby Area def. Timber Lake, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Huron def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Jones County def. New Underwood, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19

MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 21-8, 21-10

Menno def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 29-27, 25-9

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Century, N.D., 25-11, 25-21

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

PREP FOOTBALL

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 29

BOYS PREP SOCCER

Sioux Falls Christian 1 Tea Area 0

St. Thomas More 6 Vermillion 3

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

West Central 4 Vermillion 0

Tea Area 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0