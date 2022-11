SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the area can be viewed below:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No.1 SDSU 31 Northern Iowa 28

South Dakota 20 Missouri State 13

Augustana 24 Minnesota Duluth 34

Sioux Falls 24 Wayne State 31

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

South Dakota 3 St. Thomas 0

South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0

Augustana 3 Minnesota State 0

Sioux Falls 3 Upper Iowa 1