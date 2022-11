SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 South Dakota State 31 Illinois State 7

South Dakota 19 North Dakota 28

Augustana 49 SMSU 0

Sioux Falls 50 Upper Iowa 6

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Dakota 82 Dakota State 6

Augustana 46 Washburn 75

Sioux Falls 75 Southern Nazarene 72

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 50 Fort Hays State 66

Augustana 86 Missouri Western State 77

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

South Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 0

South Dakota State 3 Kansas City 2

Augustana 0 St. Cloud State 3

Sioux Falls 0 Minnesota Duluth 3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pierre 35 Tea Area 20

Jefferson 48 Harrisburg 21

NBA G-LEAGUE

Sioux Falls Skyforce 124 Fort Worth 114

USHL HOCKEY

Sioux Falls Stampede 1 Sioux City Musketeers 5