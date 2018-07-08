Sports

Saturday Night Scoreboard - July 7th

Posted: Jul 07, 2018 10:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2018 10:46 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Saturday's scores from across KELOLAND. 

Indoor Football League

Iowa 42 Sioux Falls 38

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls 7 Gary SouthShore 5

American Legion Baseball

Renner 4 Aberdeen 1

Renner 5 Rapid City Post 320 2

Brandon Valley 13 Worthington,MN 6

NPSL Soccer

Sioux Falls 2 LC Aris 1

