Saturday Night Scoreboard - July 7th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Saturday's scores from across KELOLAND.
Indoor Football League
Iowa 42 Sioux Falls 38
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls 7 Gary SouthShore 5
American Legion Baseball
Renner 4 Aberdeen 1
Renner 5 Rapid City Post 320 2
Brandon Valley 13 Worthington,MN 6
NPSL Soccer
Sioux Falls 2 LC Aris 1
