Saturday Night Scoreboard- July 13th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-baseball-2_1529437977776.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 56 vs. Arizona Rattlers 53 **The Storm are United Bowl Champions

MLB

Minnesota Twins 6 vs. Cleveland Indians 2

American Association Baseball

Chicago Dogs 4 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries 3

Legion Baseball
Harrisburg 4 vs. Eastview, MN 2

Giant Valley, MN 4 vs. Renner 0

Sioux Falls East 2 vs. East Grand Forks 0

Rapids City Post 22 7 vs. Tri-City, MN 2

Maple Grove, MN 4 vs. Harrisburg 3

Sioux Falls West 7 vs. Watertown 3

Hopkins, MN 6 vs. Pierre 3

Minneapolis SW Lakers 2 vs. Renner 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss