Saturday Night Scoreboard- July 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 56 vs. Arizona Rattlers 53 **The Storm are United Bowl Champions
MLB
Minnesota Twins 6 vs. Cleveland Indians 2
American Association Baseball
Chicago Dogs 4 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries 3
Legion Baseball
Harrisburg 4 vs. Eastview, MN 2
Giant Valley, MN 4 vs. Renner 0
Sioux Falls East 2 vs. East Grand Forks 0
Rapids City Post 22 7 vs. Tri-City, MN 2
Maple Grove, MN 4 vs. Harrisburg 3
Sioux Falls West 7 vs. Watertown 3
Hopkins, MN 6 vs. Pierre 3
Minneapolis SW Lakers 2 vs. Renner 1