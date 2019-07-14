Saturday Night Scoreboard- July 13th

GLENDALE, AZ (KELO) The Sioux Falls Storm defeated the Arizona Rattlers 56 to 53 to win their first title since 2016. After losing back to back championships, the Storm outscored the Rattlers 14 to 8 in the fourth quarter to earn their eleventh career championship.

Storm Quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. was named the United Bowl MVP. Brown threw for 200 yards and 5 touchdowns while rushing for 19 yards and a touchdown.