Saturday night scoreboard – January 22

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Milbank 18

Belle Fourche 69, Bowman County, N.D. 47

Bon Homme 49, Alcester-Hudson 40

Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 24

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Wilmot 42

Deubrook 56, Canistota 17

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Dell Rapids 47

Faith 55, Dupree 35

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Iroquois/Doland 34

Gregory 57, Gayville-Volin 49

Harding County 62, Timber Lake 43

Herreid/Selby Area 47, Stanley County 18

Huron 53, Sturgis Brown 46

Langford 41, North Central Co-Op 36

Lemmon 51, Bison 39

Lyman 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Mitchell 48, Spearfish 40

Rapid City Central 43, Watertown 24

Rapid City Stevens 64, Brookings 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35

Sisseton 63, Redfield 33

Tiospaye Topa 52, McIntosh 24

Wessington Springs 69, Marty Indian 34

High School Boys Basketball
Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 49

Bowman County, N.D. 72, Belle Fourche 71

Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 43

Chester 50, Beresford 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Dell Rapids 67

Flandreau 56, Parker 47

Great Plains Lutheran 80, Iroquois/Doland 39

Gregory 65, Gayville-Volin 35

Huron 51, Sturgis Brown 45

Langford 52, North Central Co-Op 26

Little Wound 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 68

Mitchell 76, Spearfish 56

Oelrichs 59, St. Francis Indian 39

Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 49

Rapid City Stevens 54, Brookings 42

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60

Sisseton 64, Redfield 53

Stanley County 49, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Wall 79, New Underwood 58

Watertown 59, Rapid City Central 43

DVC Classic

Arlington 69, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 50

Castlewood 67, Canistota 52

Colman-Egan 52, Ortonville, Minn. 45

Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48

Deubrook 45, Pipestone, Minn. 40

Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 51

Menno 45, Lake Preston 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Scotland 48, Estelline/Hendricks 45

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Aberdeen Christian 60, Platte-Geddes 49

Dakota Valley 48, St. Thomas More 46

DeSmet 63, White River 49

Ethan 61, Waubay/Summit 54

Lyman 58, Bridgewater-Emery 52

Potter County 69, Hanson 59

Sioux Valley 63, Tea Area 47

West Central 68, Clark/Willow Lake 53

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 