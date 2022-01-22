Saturday night scoreboard – January 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- On Saturday, the Number 1 and Number 2 ranked boys basketball teams met in each of South Dakota's three classes and in each game, it was the top-ranked team coming away victorious.

In Class AA, top-ranked Roosevelt met No. 2 O'Gorman for the second time this season. It was a hard fought battle, but the Rough Riders would hang on for the 66-60 victory.