Saturday night scoreboard – December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Montana State 31 South Dakota State 17

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Augustana 68 Winona State 62

Sioux Falls 51 Concordia St. Paul 71

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 80 Concordia St. Paul 69

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 64, Sturgis Brown 30

Burke 52, Stuart, Neb. 45

Colome 59, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 40

Garretson 44, Tri-Valley 36

Ipswich 61, Webster 53

Langford 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 46

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Bon Homme 49

Philip 73, Bison 30

Pierre 82, Spearfish 65

Potter County 42, Warner 40

Red Cloud 73, Lakota Tech 67

Sioux Falls Lutheran 78, Groton Area 23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Brandon Valley 42

South Border, N.D. 75, McIntosh 51

Stanley County 57, Miller 47

Vermillion 53, Crofton, Neb. 20

Wessington Springs 55, Mitchell Christian 38

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 46, Sundance, Wyo. 43, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 37, West Sioux, Iowa 32

Bon Homme 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Colome 46, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 44

DeSmet 52, Madison 29

Faith 45, New Underwood 38

Hitchcock-Tulare 32, Langford 24

Lake Preston 35, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26

Parkston 51, Lennox 34

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Clark/Willow Lake 48

Stuart, Neb. 48, Burke 37

Vermillion 57, Windom, Minn. 27

Wall 51, Harding County 26

Warner 54, Potter County 31

Wessington Springs 51, Mitchell Christian 16

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 47, Sundance, Wyo. 24

Newcastle, Wyo. 66, Lead-Deadwood 23

