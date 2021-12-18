Saturday night scoreboard – December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Montana State 31 South Dakota State 17
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 68 Winona State 62
Sioux Falls 51 Concordia St. Paul 71
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls 80 Concordia St. Paul 69
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 64, Sturgis Brown 30
Burke 52, Stuart, Neb. 45
Colome 59, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 40
Garretson 44, Tri-Valley 36
Ipswich 61, Webster 53
Langford 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 46
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Bon Homme 49
Philip 73, Bison 30
Pierre 82, Spearfish 65
Potter County 42, Warner 40
Red Cloud 73, Lakota Tech 67
Sioux Falls Lutheran 78, Groton Area 23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Brandon Valley 42
South Border, N.D. 75, McIntosh 51
Stanley County 57, Miller 47
Vermillion 53, Crofton, Neb. 20
Wessington Springs 55, Mitchell Christian 38
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 46, Sundance, Wyo. 43, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 37, West Sioux, Iowa 32
Bon Homme 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Colome 46, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 44
DeSmet 52, Madison 29
Faith 45, New Underwood 38
Hitchcock-Tulare 32, Langford 24
Lake Preston 35, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26
Parkston 51, Lennox 34
Sioux Falls Christian 66, Clark/Willow Lake 48
Stuart, Neb. 48, Burke 37
Vermillion 57, Windom, Minn. 27
Wall 51, Harding County 26
Warner 54, Potter County 31
Wessington Springs 51, Mitchell Christian 16
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 47, Sundance, Wyo. 24
Newcastle, Wyo. 66, Lead-Deadwood 23