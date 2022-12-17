SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- View scores from around the area below:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 1 South Dakota State 39 No. 4 Montana State 18
Northwestern College 35 Keiser University 25 (NAIA National Championship)
USHL
Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls 100 Concordia St. Paul 66
Augustana 99 Upper Iowa 98
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Concordia St. Paul 59 Sioux Falls 49
Augustana 79 Upper Iowa 56
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Oakes, N.D. 47
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Colman-Egan 48
Ethan 64, Freeman Academy/Marion 44
McCook Central/Montrose 73, Bon Homme 46
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59
St. Thomas More 60, Scottsbluff, Neb. 49
Vermillion 54, Crofton, Neb. 24
Viborg-Hurley 60, Irene-Wakonda 34
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Seventh Place
Takini 54, Oelrichs 26
Matosica Bracket
Consolation Championship
Little Wound 68, Wall 51
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
Third Place
Lower Brule 81, Lakota Tech 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Enderlin, N.D. vs. Groton Area, ccd.
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 27
Avon 53, Corsica/Stickney 39
Baltic 29, Estelline/Hendricks 23
Bon Homme 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 30
Chester 59, Dell Rapids 54
DeSmet 47, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37
Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Garretson 60, Arlington 55
LeMars, Iowa 74, Dakota Valley 51
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Deuel 40
Redfield 49, Aberdeen Christian 18
St. Thomas More 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 34
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Consolation Championship
Santee, Neb. 69, Wakpala 43
Seventh Place
Crazy Horse 50, Takini 36
Makosica Bracket
Consolation Championship
Lower Brule 62, McLaughlin 38
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
Third Place
Rapid City Christian 70, White River 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.