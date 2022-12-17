SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- View scores from around the area below:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 South Dakota State 39 No. 4 Montana State 18

Northwestern College 35 Keiser University 25 (NAIA National Championship)

USHL

Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 100 Concordia St. Paul 66

Augustana 99 Upper Iowa 98

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Concordia St. Paul 59 Sioux Falls 49

Augustana 79 Upper Iowa 56

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Oakes, N.D. 47

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Colman-Egan 48

Ethan 64, Freeman Academy/Marion 44

McCook Central/Montrose 73, Bon Homme 46

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59

St. Thomas More 60, Scottsbluff, Neb. 49

Vermillion 54, Crofton, Neb. 24

Viborg-Hurley 60, Irene-Wakonda 34

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Seventh Place

Takini 54, Oelrichs 26

Matosica Bracket

Consolation Championship

Little Wound 68, Wall 51

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Third Place

Lower Brule 81, Lakota Tech 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Enderlin, N.D. vs. Groton Area, ccd.

Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 27

Avon 53, Corsica/Stickney 39

Baltic 29, Estelline/Hendricks 23

Bon Homme 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 30

Chester 59, Dell Rapids 54

DeSmet 47, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Garretson 60, Arlington 55

LeMars, Iowa 74, Dakota Valley 51

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Deuel 40

Redfield 49, Aberdeen Christian 18

St. Thomas More 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 34

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Consolation Championship

Santee, Neb. 69, Wakpala 43

Seventh Place

Crazy Horse 50, Takini 36

Makosica Bracket

Consolation Championship

Lower Brule 62, McLaughlin 38

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Third Place

Rapid City Christian 70, White River 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo., ppd.