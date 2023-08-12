SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the area below:
MLB
Minnesota Twins 8, Philadelphia Phillies 1
AA
Canaries 4, Milwaukee 3 (10 innings)
Amateur Baseball
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 6, Brookings Cubs 4
Renner Monarchs 13, Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 3
Lesterville Broncs 3, Tabor Bluebirds 2
Canova Gang 14, Dell Rapids PBR 4
Girls Soccer
St. Thomas More 2, Garretson 1
Vermillion 8, Belle Fouche 0
RC Stevens 4, Watertown 1
RC Central 7, Brookings 0
Boys Soccer
Freeman Academy 6, Groton Area 0
RC Stevens 5, Watertown 1
RC Central 2, Brookings 0