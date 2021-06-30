Sasquatch outlast Sunfish in high scoring affair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish and Spearfish Sasquatch continued their series Wednesday night and the game was filled with scoring.

There was a run scored in every inning of the game as two combined for 34 runs on 32 hits, as Spearfish outlasted Sioux Falls 19-14.

Charles McAdoo led the way for Spearfish, going 4-5 at the plate and driving in four runs.

Sioux Falls’ Kenneth Dutka drove in four runs himself, including a grand slam in the 9th inning, the franchise’s first ever grand slam.

Sioux Falls and Spearfish conclude their series Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

