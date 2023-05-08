BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga won the individual competition and Harrisburg notched the best team finish at the 2023 girl’s Metro Conference Championship Monday at Brandon Golf Course.

Sudenga carded a 10-over 81, one stroke ahead of Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbach. Erin Hurd and Sophia Santos from O’Gorman and Washington’s Meg Christoffels rounded out the top five.

On the team side, Harrisburg claimed first with a score of 357. O’Gorman placed second, five strokes back, and Lincoln came in third.