Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-Minnesota-Twins-Logo-white_1529375693376.jpg

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.

Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings. Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers’ runs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 