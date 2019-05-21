Sano's 2-run homer propels Twins over Angels 3-1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Miguel Sano's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.



Sano has homered twice in the past three games. He missed the first 41 games due to a right heel laceration before making his season debut last Thursday.



Eddie Rosario singled with one out in the eighth before Sano hit Ty Buttrey's fastball over the wall in right-center. It is the first home run Buttrey (2-2) has allowed in 38 relief appearances over two seasons.



Sano's go-ahead shot came after the Angels tied it in the seventh on Tommy La Stella's two-out single to score Brian Goodwin.



Taylor Rogers (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings and Blake Parker got his eighth save.



Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi allowed three hits and struck out six in six innings. He was trying to become the first Twins' pitcher to win seven consecutive starts since Kyle Gibson won his last six in 2017 and first in 2018.



La Stella had three hits for the Angels, who have dropped three of four to the Twins this season.



Luis Arraez led the Twins' offense with three hits and scored the game's first run in the second when he came home on Ehire Adrianza's fielder choice.