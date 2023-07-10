SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Academy 17U girls basketball team will be front and center on Monday, when they play on ESPNU.

The team qualified for the championship game in the Championship League Finals in Chicago.

The game will air live on ESPNU at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

The squad is made up of several local athletes including SDSU commits Katie Vasecka (Tea), Claire Sheppard (Flandreau), Emilee Fox (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton) and Mahli Abdouch (O’Gorman).

KELOLAND Sports will have highlights from the contest on KELOLAND News at 10.