SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sport White and Bookings Outlaws softball teams fell in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket at the Ringneck Tournament Sunday.

Sanford Sports White lost to Prodigy-Mustin from Nebraska 4-0. Prodigy scored three of its runs in the third inning and tacked on one more in the bottom of the fourth.

Brookings was also shut out as the Outlaws dropped their contest to the Golden Girls from Nebraska 7-0. The Golden Girls plated five runs in the top of the first inning.