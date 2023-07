SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Academy Red team secured the Class ‘A’ softball state championship with an 8-6 win over the South Dakota Renegades at Sherman Park Sunday.

After trailing 3-0, Sanford scored two runs in the second inning and took the lead with three in third.

Pitcher Caitlyn Hoff was named tournament MVP as Sanford went 6-0 over the three-day event.