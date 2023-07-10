SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Academy Red team claimed the Class A state championship Sunday with an 8-6 win over the South Dakota Renegades.

Holding the championship trophy and donning the first place medals around their necks, the Sanford team reached the pinnacle at long last.

“Finally. My team has struggles with the state championship, state tournament in the past, but we finally got it, and it’s amazing,” Sanford Sports Academy Red pitcher Caitlyn Hoff said.

Sanford overcame an early three-run deficit in the title game and then held off a late surge by the Renegades. Each time South Dakota scored, Sanford responded with multiple runs. The back-and-forth nature of this game was emblematic of their previous two contests, both one-run affairs.

“They’re approaches at the plate have gotten better and better each game, each plate appearance,” Sanford Sports Academy Red head coach Tim Hoover said. “They’re patient, and it was never more evident than the last three games that we played.”

Sanford was anchored in the circle by Caitlyn Hoff, who gave up just nine earned runs with 17 strikeouts over 23 innings on her way to being named tournament MVP.

“I kept telling myself one more pitch,” Hoff said. “Each time I got that pitch, to do what it needed to do, it felt amazing. It was really rewarding. It kept me fueled and it kept me going, and I really wanted more.”

“I can’t say enough about how well Caitlyn Hoff pitched,” Hoover said. “And not only that Brooklyn Gronau behind the plate called an excellent last three games.”

Sanford now moves on to nationals, where they’ll use their tough game experience to propel them against competition from across the country.

“We got better learning how to win close games,” Hoover said. “That’s a huge benefit going into Kansas. Now, it’s going to be completely different teams, which will be a lot of fun.”

The national tournament begins next Monday in Kansas.