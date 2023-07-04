SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sanford Sports Academy UA team has battled their way towards their first appearance to the Under Armour championship.

The Sanford Sports Academy team finished 3-1 in their last two tournaments, while facing top competition and preparing for a historical appearance.

“It’s actually the first opportunity that any program in either North or South Dakota has had a chance to participate in the three big shoe sponsored circuits, which are Under Armour, Nike and Adidas. And so we’re really proud of the groups that we have playing in that,” Sanford Sports Academy head coach Nate Kaeding

As the players add to their experience, the opportunity to play tougher opponents helps better their game.

“We’ve had some close games both ways, pretty much every game is a competitive one two possession game. And, we’ve won our fair share of those. And we’ve also learned some lessons and got defeated and in a few of those, but we’re hoping to continue that on here when we head down to Atlanta for the UA Rise championships,” coach Kaeding said

Some of the players are already college commits that are just looking to up their agility this summer.

“As I told all of them, coming into this season, that I’m going to treat them like they’re on a college campus, with how hard we’re going to push and our expectations of their level of play. And certainly, there’s always an adjustment period, but hopefully we can mitigate that for them and have them ready to go,” coach said.

The group began ball play in the spring and as the team’s bond grows, they better their chemistry on the floor.

“We did kind of struggle right away in the year because some of the players weren’t used to play with other players, because they were on two different teams. But I think now currently, we’re playing pretty much our best ball yet. And I mean, as the AAU season continues, I think we’re going to be even better going forward,” SDSU commit Alec Squires said.

UA Black will compete in the Under Armour Finals in Cartersville, Georgia beginning July 6th.