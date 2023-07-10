CHICAGO, IL (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Academy 17U girls basketball team was on national television Monday and they took advantage by putting on a show.

Sanford established an early lead and then pushed the tempo as they bolstered their way to a big first quarter lead.

Tea native, Katie Vasecka would cash in a cross over three-pointer at the end of the first, putting Sanford Sports up 35-15, after just ten minutes.

That lead would grow to 51-22 after another strong quarter.

Sanford would continue to look strong as they pulled away, claiming the 97-64 win.

Vasecka led the way with a double-double of 34 points and ten rebounds.

The Sanford Sports 17U team completed a 7-0 tournament to claim first place.