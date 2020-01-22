Sanford POWER helping athletes prepare for NFL Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL Draft isn’t until April but college football players are already doing what they can to be a top pick. Some elite athletes are even getting some training right here in KELOLAND.

Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy hopes to be an early round draft pick for an NFL franchise.

“The people here have been absolutely fantastic. Extremely welcoming and extremely sharp about what they do,” Hennessy said.

On top of training with Rep 1 Sports in California, Hennessy is testing out his body here in Sioux Falls with Sanford POWER.

“The sweat testing is something I’ll definitely take with me in terms of how I need to rehydrate, the sodium content I need to replenish post workout. That’s something that I think will help me in training and competition going forward,” Hennessy said.

The partnership between Rep 1 and Sanford POWER began when they collaborated to help other NFL standouts Carson Wentz and Dallas Goedert.

“In preparation for the draft, they want to make sure these guys are 100% healthy,” Young said.

Steve Young with Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine says from sweat and heat tolerance testing to getting athletes ready for the combine, there’s a lot of knowledge to share.

“We’ve done a lot of pre-combine training here at the local and regional level. Now we’re doing it on the national stage a little bit as well. It’s been really exciting to see what we’re learning about the pro athletes and how it impacts our local and regional athletes as well here,” Young said.

An elite athlete you might know who went through some of this testing, Minnesota Viking C.J. Ham. He was just announced as a member of the Pro Bowl this year.

While Sanford POWER is stepping out onto a national stage, it all benefits athletes in KELOLAND.

“We want to make sure that what we learn out there is brought right back to our kids here,” Young said.

There are nine NFL prospects working with Rep 1 and Sanford POWER for the upcoming draft. Each one will get a Sanford POWER Elite-Athlete Physical.