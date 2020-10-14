Sanford Pentagon to host eight team, college basketball classic in November

Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight team, three day multi-team event running November 25-27.

The Bad Boy Mower Crossover Classic will feature eight NCAA division one teams from across the country including Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

Tickets will go one sale starting November 1, with a limited amount of tickets available for each games. Masks will be required for spectators.

The Crossover Classic is a new event whose eight men’s teams have a combined 70 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 trips to the Final Four.

All team personnel involved with the team’s traveling group will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls. The teams traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during the entire classic.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the tournament announcement online and on-air.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis

6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26- Thanksgiving

11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1

1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2

5:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1

8 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD

