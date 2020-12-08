Sanford Pentagon prepares for Dakota Showcase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After hosting 15 games over six days during Thanksgiving, the Sanford Pentagon is preparing for the four-team Dakota Showcase. The names on the jerseys have changed, but the rules of the house remain the same.

The Sanford Pentagon considers last month’s Crossover Classic an overwhelming success.

“We wanted to prove our concept that we could create a controlled environment or a bubble environment and keep the teams safe and the players safe while they were here and we feel like we did that,” Jesse Smith said.

They’ll attempt to repeat history with this week’s Dakota Showcase, featuring longtime rivals SDSU, USD, NDSU, and UND. It’s a three-day round-robin non-conference event.

“The coaches came forward to us with this concept and surprisingly they all said we’re going to set everything aside, all the competition aside, we really just want to get our teams games and our athletes some games,” Smith said.

But once again, fans will not be allowed to attend.

“So we put these events together hoping they will be compelling, hoping that fans are going to want to attend, and so it’s disappointing that it can’t happen,” Smith said.

Once the Dakota Showcase is complete, a final decision will be made on the highly-anticipated December 19th game between top-ranked Gonzaga and number three Iowa.

“Iowa wants to have fans. They want to be able to have their fans attend and be a part of this, and I think Gonzaga would too,” Smith said.

But, playing the game trumps playing in front of fans.

“Gonzaga lost a game last week against Baylor kind of at the last minute, day of the game, so they have one versus two go away. They don’t want that to happen again, they’re taking really stringent steps and protocols to make sure the game gets played and if that means not having fans, both teams are certainly ok with that and understand it,” Smith said.

The Dakota Showcase runs Thursday through Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. Click HERE for the complete schedule.