Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year special to include Kansas head coach Bill Self

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year banquet has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we will be honoring the ten nominees and handing out the awards during a KELOLAND special on Friday, April 17th at 6:30.

The half-hour program will also feature Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, who was scheduled to attend this year’s event. Self has spent 17 seasons at Kansas, leading the Jayhawks to three Final Four appearances and the 2008 national championship. Kansas was 28-3 and number one in the country when the college basketball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“The whole COVID pandemic has caused a lot of us to change our business patterns and this is just a small microcosm of that. It’s gone from him being here in person to us going down there to conduct the interview to now him doing it telephonically. We really appreciate his willingness and his willingness to adjust and make the situation work,” Sanford Sports Complex Director of Operations Jesse Smith said.

We’ll start announcing the nominees this Sunday, unveiling one girl and one boy each night on KELOLAND News.