This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The game will be on Saturday, December 19.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Less than a week after announcing a new Division I men’s basketball tournament, the Sanford Pentagon has landed another marquee men’s college basketball contest.

On Monday, officials announced college basketball powerhouse Gonzaga will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 19. A limited number of tickets will be available and will go on-sale at a later time.