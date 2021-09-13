Women’s Day at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening round of the Sanford International is set for Friday, but things are already in full swing at Minnehaha Country Club.

Today is Women’s Day, an opportunity to celebrate women from Sioux Falls and beyond. The event’s mission is to bring women together to strengthen business and social relationships and create a space for women to enjoy the Sanford International.

“A lot of them have been out here before, but a lot of them haven’t too, so just to get them familiar with what we do. We’re obviously a golf tournament, but we like to have a lot of fun too, so we’re going to have a lot of ladies out here and it’s going to be fun,” tournament director Josh Brewster said.

The Women’s Day luncheon took place at the Minnehaha Country Club with Erin Fujimoto, the co-founder of apparel company Tommy John, as the keynote speaker.