Want to bet who’ll win the Sanford International?

Who’s going to win the Sanford International?

If you think you know, you can now place a bet on it at Grand Falls Casino where sports betting is now legal.

Customers at Grand Falls Casino can now visit the VIP sports lounge and select the overall winner of the Sanford International.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the region to be able to offer sports wagering, and we’re excited to, to provide odds for national and international events as well as regional events like the Sanford International,” marketing director Damon John said.

The casino has been offering sports betting for three weeks now, but the Sanford International golf tournament is the first big local event that gamblers can bet on.

Whether it’s the Sanford International or the Minnesota Vikings, people we talked with say they like this new form of gambling.

“I think why not, why shouldn’t everybody be able to bet, because they are doing it anyhow, so they might as well as have facilities like this to enjoy it,” Al Nelsen of Cedar Rapids said.

“It’s convenient if you’re a bettor, you don’t have to go to Vegas to do it,” Randy Joseph said.

People can also place a bet online by visiting the Elitesportsbook website or mobile app, but you have to physically be in Iowa to do that.

While the Sanford International is the first big local event to bet on, it might not be the last.

“If an event means a lot to the local area, we certainly want to be a part of it through a sponsorship like we have with the Sanford International, and then also with the sportsbook to be able to provide wagering opportunities,” John said.

If you plan on betting on the Sanford International this weekend, you either have to do it in person at the Casino or online.

You also have to be a Resort Club member to bet on your computer or the mobile app.