Volunteers the ‘backbone’ of Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Golf is the name of the game in Sioux Falls this week. The Sanford International is back at the Minnehaha Country Club for its fourth year.

It’s Sue Hauff’s fourth year volunteering at the Sanford International. She and her husband are in charge of the marshals.

“The duties of the marshals are to help with crowd control, keep the spectators quiet as the golfers are hitting their shots, we’re also available to answer questions,” Sanford International marshal committee co-chair Sue Hauff said.

Volunteer coordinator Remi Guthman says there are more than 800 volunteers filling a variety of roles for this week’s event.

“They’re the first people on the course with me and they’re the last people to leave the course at the end of the day,” Sanford International volunteer coordinator Remi Guthman said.

There are volunteers from other parts of the country are helping at the Sanford International. Some come from as far away as Arizona or Florida.

“They are the backbone of this tournament. We truly could not put on a tournament without our volunteers here,” Guthman said.

Hauff will be here every day for the rest of the tournament, but it doesn’t feel like work for this volunteer.

“Maybe when the alarm clock goes off at 5:00 it’s a little bit like work, but it is just really enjoyable,” Hauff said.

Guthman says over half of the volunteers are returning from previous Sanford International tournaments.