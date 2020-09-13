Stricker and Jimenez lead after round 2 at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A soggy start to the Sanford International didn’t slow the PGA TOUR Champions elite, as Miguel Angel Jimenez, Dicky Pride, and David Toms carded 5-under rounds of 65.

Saturday, the PGA TOUR Champions played round two at Minnehaha Country Club.

We begin on one, where Steve Stricker hit it over the green and looks to get it up-and-down, and instead puts it in the cup. The 2018 champion shot a 64, and stands atop the leaderboard at 9-under.

Steve Flesch pulls into a tie for the lead, at the time, with this birdie putt on two. Flesch finished with a 68, and stands 11th.

On the par-4 5th, Miguel Angel Jimenez splits the cup for birdie, part of three consecutive birds. He birdied 18 as well, en route to a 66 and is tied with Stricker atop the leaderboard at 9-under.

We continue on nine with John Daly, and the former PGA Champion sinks the long birdie putt. Daly scored a 66, and is tied for 11th overall.

Finally, on 18, Kevin Sutherland bends in a long downhill birdie putt. Sutherland shot a 64, and is part of a multi-way tie for second place

It’s going to be a wild finish on Sunday, as Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez are tied atop the leaderboard at 9-under, but seven players within two shots of the lead. Reporting from Minnehaha Country Club, Travis Fossing, KELOLAND Sports.