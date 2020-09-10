Start of Sanford International 1 day away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re only a day away from the Sanford International tournament.

Minnehaha Country Club will host two more Pro-Am events on Thursday, before the professionals tee off on the first day of the three-day tournament on Friday.

KELOLAND’ Max Hofer caught up with two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North, who’s also the host of this year’s tournament, on Thursday morning. You can see the interview in the player above.

